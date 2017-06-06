The power of mini-grids, a solid sustainable alternative

While getting more power to the people is an important goal, extending electricity grids is expensive and slow. Meanwhile, off-grid options may not be sufficient to meet people's energy needs.



Mini-grids also have a distinct advantage over off-grid systems: greater power generation. Productivity-enhancing farm machinery, for example, usually requires more power than off-grid household systems can provide.



Moreover, mini-grids can be used to increase the resilience of existing electricity systems. Power cuts on the main grid can affect a large number of businesses and households, and it can be difficult to restore services quickly. Mini-grids can ensure that consumers retain access to power when the grid suffers interruptions.



Reliance on mini-grids is expanding more slowly than in other world regions, with Africa being more likely to implement off-grid systems.



Mini-grids can – and increasingly do – take the form of solar PV and hybrid systems, with hybrid systems being particularly promising.

...