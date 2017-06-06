Trump’s radical doctrine of withdrawal

That embrace has now led the United States to withdraw from the Paris accord on climate change, signed by 193 other countries.



The U.S. has the world's largest military and intelligence apparatus, troops and bases in dozens of countries around the world, and ongoing military interventions on several continents.



At the heart of the system was the United States.



Since then, every president of either party has recognized that America has created something unique that is a break from centuries of "elemental" international conflict.



Trump has brought the continent's countries together in a way that even Putin could not. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Europe must look out for itself and, as if to underscore that fact, the same week welcomed the prime minister of India and the premier of China. French President Emmanuel Macron upheld Western interests and values face to face with Putin, in just the way an American president would have done in the past.



Donald Trump might not cause the end of the Western world, but he could end America's role at its center.

