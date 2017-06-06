A sustainable economy for the Arab world

In recent decades, millions of people in the Arab world have been lifted out of extreme poverty.



To prevent such an outcome, Arab countries must move fast to build a more sustainable economy, underpinned by greater private-sector creativity and vitality, improved public services and the creation of regional and global public goods.



One of those international organizations is the World Bank Group, which engages with countries to help protect the poor and vulnerable, improve resilience to refugee and migration shocks, and ensure inclusive and accountable service delivery. We also work to strengthen the private sector, so that it can create jobs and opportunities for young people throughout the Arab world.



The United Nations trade arm, UNCTAD, estimates that, to reach the Sustainable Development Goals, the world will have to close a $2.5 trillion gap – annually. To achieve this, we must use innovative mechanisms to leverage and mobilize global funds, especially from the private sector.



More must be done to encourage the private sector to invest in sustainable development.



The ranks of businesses supporting the transition to a sustainable economy are growing.

