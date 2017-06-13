How timing can be a snap election trap

The Conservative Party's loss of its parliamentary majority in the United Kingdom's snap election has proved political pundits, pollsters, and other prognosticators wrong once again.



By holding an election three years ahead of schedule, May seems to have made a serious, though hardly unprecedented, miscalculation. She assumed that the popular support she had when she announced the election would translate into votes.



In a 2003 study published in the British Journal of Political Science, Smith concluded that popular support for leaders who call early elections tends to wane in the run-up to the vote.



As Smith's theory shows, May's decision to hold an early election tipped her hand to voters, who probably suspected that she was exploiting her informational advantage to reinforce her own political position.



In 1982, Thatcher was at the height of her popularity, having just declared victory in the Falklands War. And while she was not required to call an election before May 1984, she could conceivably have parlayed her enormous popularity into another five-year term.



Thatcher eventually called an election for June 1983 .

...