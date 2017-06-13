The injustices of Zika: Why we need to put women first

Outbreaks of communicable diseases in the developing world are bad enough from a health perspective.



Like the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the Zika outbreak in Central and South America in 2015 hit vulnerable social groups – women and children, ethnic minorities and the poor – the hardest.



Unusually for a mosquito-borne virus, Zika can also be transmitted sexually.



This means that, of the more than 1.5 million people stricken by Zika since the outbreak, the consequences were most worrying for women of child-bearing age, especially those who were already pregnant. Between 2016 and 2017, a total of 11,059 Zika cases in pregnant women were confirmed, producing 10,867 cases of microcephaly and other congenital malformations of their babies' central nervous systems.



For example, in El Salvador, where more than 7,000 cases of Zika were reported between December 2015 and January 2016, abortions are illegal under all circumstances.



The problems with the dominant approach to containing the Zika virus – namely, that it saddles women with too much responsibility while giving them too little power – are not lost on everyone. Last year, the United Nations refugee agency and the World Health Organization emphasized the need to put human rights at the center of the response to the Zika outbreak.



Zika's medium- and long-term consequences must be addressed with this in mind.

...