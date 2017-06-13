A Brexit strategy for a weak U.K. govt

As Prime Minister Theresa May formed a new government following an election in which her Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority, she knows that, within days, she will also need to get down to the nitty-gritty of negotiating Britain's exit from the European Union. Preparations for the Brexit negotiations have been underway for some time, but they have so far been impaired by three elementary negotiating mistakes, and now must deal with the fact that the British government's mandate to act has been damaged severely.



For example, both the U.K. and the EU have capacity constraints.



In fact, throughout the Brexit negotiations, the EU will need to consider the messages it is sending to its other negotiating partners. If the U.K. is to help bring about a mutually beneficial agreement, its strategy must recognize this, as well as the other constraints that may affect the EU and its member states.



The U.K. hopes to conclude a bespoke FTA with the EU within the allocated two-year negotiation period.

