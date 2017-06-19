Why polarization is now so deep in America

I am struck not simply by the depth of partisanship these days, but increasingly also by its nature.



I would add to this mix social class, something rarely spoken of in America but a powerful determinant of how we see ourselves.



The dangerous aspect of this new form of politics is that identity does not lend itself easily to compromise.



In 2012, a production of the same play had an Obama-like Caesar being murdered nightly and no one seemed to have complained.



Political theater is as old as human civilization. A sophisticated play by Shakespeare thatactually presents Caesar (Trump) in a mixed, somewhat favorable light is something to be discussed, not censored, and certainly not to be blamed for the actions of a single deranged shooter.



I recently gave a speech at Bucknell University in which I criticized America's mostly liberal colleges for silencing views they deem offensive, arguing that it was bad for the students and the country.

