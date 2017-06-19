Britain’s Norway solution to Brexit

Shortly after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to call an unexpected "Brexit election," I wrote that pro-Europeans in Britain might yet snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.



An EU relationship similar to Norway's is the only model that could attract public and political support in Britain, without threatening EU principles or inflicting serious economic costs on either side.



In January, she officially announced that Britain would not seek membership of the EU single market because this would require free movement, a position confirmed in the Tories' election manifesto.



The upshot is that a new relationship based on the EEA model, allowing Britain to keep most of the benefits of the EU customs union and single market alongside free movement of people, would not only be economically less painful than a hard Brexit; it would also be supported by a large majority of voters.



Norway's "temporary" EEA membership has now stretched to 23 years.

