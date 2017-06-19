The rise of the food barons, a new dictatorship of monopolies

Although there are more than 570 million farmers and 7 billion consumers worldwide, just a handful of companies control the global industrial-agriculture value chain – from field to shop counter.



Moreover, market concentration in the agriculture sector is on the rise, owing to increased demand for the agricultural raw materials needed in food, animal feed and energy production.



Consider the seed and agrochemical sector, where Bayer, the second-largest pesticide producer in the world, is in the process of acquiring Monsanto, the largest seed producer, for 66 billion euros ($74 billion). If the United States and the European Union approve the deal, as seems likely, just three conglomerates – Bayer-Monsanto, Dow-DuPont and ChemChina-Syngenta – will control over 60 percent of the global seed and agrochemical market.



The agrotechnical sector is experiencing some of the same changes as the seed sector.



In 2015, Deere & Company reported $29 billion in sales, surpassing the $25 billion that Monsanto and Bayer made selling seeds and pesticides.



The ETC Group, an American non-governmental organization, has already outlined a future scenario in which the major agrotechnology corporations move upstream and absorb the seed and pesticide producers. At that point, just a few companies will determine everything that we eat.

...