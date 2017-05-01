What Brexit mandate for Theresa May?

A cautious and disciplined politician – a vicar's daughter, no less – May doesn't play around with the truth, nor does she take unnecessary risks or stray beyond a comfort zone populated by a tight-knit group of advisers.So when she insisted, repeatedly, that she would not hold an election before the next due date, in 2020, she was believed unreservedly.Then, last week, May called for a snap general election in June.



May, whose government is about to launch tough negotiations with the European Union over Britain's departure, is expected to win big.



May has made the opposite call.



The truth is that, at the moment, May could get her way with most of the country.



Truth be told, no one knows what May really wants or for what she will settle.



Whatever happens in the U.K.'s June election, and however large May's resulting mandate may seem, the unalterable reality underlying the coming Brexit talks is that the U.K. must negotiate with 27 other countries, all of which have their own domestic political considerations – just like Britain.



Some pundits have suggested that May's government is counting on a big election victory essentially to hand it a blank check for the Brexit talks.



Whatever deal the May government manages to strike with the EU will suit them just fine.

...