Trump’s diplomatic deficit

Connecting the strategic dots between Afghanistan, Syria and North Korea has become an unavoidable task. Only by doing so can the world begin to discern something resembling a coherent, if misguided, approach to U.S. foreign policy by President Donald Trump's administration.Start



While Trump is leaning on spectacular displays of hard power more than Obama did, he seems not to have settled on any overarching diplomatic approach.



It may be that the Trump administration envisions a unilateral withdrawal from Afghanistan, as the Obama administration once did. Under Trump, however, the U.S. may drop a few more MOABs on the way out.



The Trump administration seems to be aligning with its predecessor on another strategic goal: the removal of Syria's Assad from power.



All represent serious foreign-policy challenges for the Trump administration.

...