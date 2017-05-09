Stop insuring climate disaster to help prevent climate change

Last month, the United Kingdom enjoyed its first full day without the need for coal power since the Industrial Revolution began.



Just as the fax gave way to email and whale oil gave way to kerosene, so is coal giving way to cleaner forms of energy. And that handover will happen faster – perhaps fast enough to let us at least slow down the pace of climate change – if the massive and mighty insurance industry would play its part.



Insurers are also among the world's largest asset owners.



Ironically, while insurers' deep understanding of climate science made them among the first actors in the business community to acknowledge climate change publicly and call for action, the industry remains a major enabler of fossil-fuel projects.



On moral and economic grounds, the time has come for others to follow AXA's lead and recognize that fossil fuels are uninsurable. For these companies – and for the rest of us – the best insurance is to keep fossil fuels where they belong: in the ground.

...