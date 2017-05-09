Cheating Britain out of Europe

Several months ago, I predicted that British Prime Minister Theresa May's government would fall by next month, when the British people realized that the "soft Brexit" they had been promised was impossible.



As it turns out, May herself realized what would happen if people discussed and disputed her Brexit plans.



This meant never allowing a popular (or even parliamentary) vote on what kind of Brexit May's government should pursue, let alone a second vote on whether Brexit should happen at all.



The result of a "Brexit election," which took place once voters knew that Brexit really could happen, would have turned into a rerun of the referendum and could have been highly unpredictable.



This strategy was nearly thwarted, when government efforts failed to prevent a parliamentary vote on triggering Article 50, officially launching Brexit negotiations.



The last critical step in May's plan to push forward a version of Brexit that British voters never wanted is to prevent a vote on the final deal.

...