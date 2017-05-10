Egypt back under emergency law

On April 9, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi signed a decree imposing a three-month state of emergency for the entire country.



Egypt has returned once again to the state of emergency that had been in place for decades before the January 2011 revolution. However, the emergency has shown dubious benefit in fighting the all-too-real threat of terrorism and militant violence.



Egypt has been under a state of emergency for a total of 53 years between 1956 and 2017 .



It was not until after the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces lifted it in 2012 that Egypt went for the better part of five years (barring a few months in 2013) without a national state of emergency – the longest period in its history.



According to reports by the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy, North Sinai had 261 terrorist attacks in 2013, which increased after the local state of emergency was imposed to 681 attacks in 2016 .

...