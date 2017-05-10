Macron’s immediate challenge

Emmanuel Macron may have been elected the next president of France, but he is still a long way from being able to implement his plan to transform France from a statist, rigid and sputtering economy into a Scandinavian-style powerhouse, in which populists return to the margins of political life.



To avoid this prospect, Macron's En Marche! will have to come, literally from nothing, to dominate the Parliament. To make sure he gets a comfortable majority in Parliament to implement his program, Macron will have to get MPs from other parties, from the center right and center left to join a coalition with En Marche.

...