Is this the end of the left/right divide?

After the French Revolution of 1789, deputies in the National Assembly who supported the revolutionary gains sat on the left, while those who opposed them and hankered after the old order of monarchy and church congregated on the right.



Like Donald Trump, it was Le Pen who ran as the "voice of the people," whereas Macron, like Hillary Clinton, was depicted as a puppet of bankers, cultural elites and international plutocrats.So



What was good for big business – international cooperation, pan-national institutions, and openness to immigration – was not always against the interests of the evolving left-of-center parties.



The old idea of a left representing the downtrodden proletariat against the interests of big business and the bourgeoisie is gone.



Anti-Semites, and others with a blood-and-soil view of society, invariably see "cold-hearted bankers" (Le Pen's term for her opponent in the presidential debate) as the enemy of "the real people ... the ordinary, decent people" (Nigel Farage's words at a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Mississippi).



How might this be reconciled with the interests of internationalist businessmen and bankers?

...