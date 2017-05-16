France returns to Europe

Macron's election also matters because it will probably change the world's current perception of France.



This has been particularly evident at the European level, where the increasing disequilibrium between France and Germany has made it impossible for France to counter Germany's austerity policies.



One of Macron's advantages is that he understands an essential point: any reorientation of French policy vis-a-vis Europe requires strengthening France's economy. Unlike many left-wing leaders who prefer to attack Europe and blame the EU for all domestic ills, Macron believes that France has been weakened by its own failure to implement structural reforms. Indeed, among eurozone countries, France has below-average economic growth and some of the weakest policies for fighting unemployment.



Macron, for his part, supports deeper European integration, because he knows that it is the only way to loosen Germany's stranglehold on EU policymaking. But, unlike his predecessors, especially former President Nicolas Sarkozy, Macron does not want merely to create the appearance of parity between France and Germany.



While Europe is Macron's strategic priority, he will need to address other issues as well, such as France's relationship with Russia.

