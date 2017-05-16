Doing hydropower right: Energy, economics and the environment

To secure a low-carbon future and begin to address the challenge of climate change, the world needs more investment in renewable energy.



Hydropower offers one of the clearest examples of how the location of renewable energy infrastructure can have unintended consequences. Dam-generated electricity is currently the planet's largest source of renewable energy, delivering about twice as much power as all other renewables combined. Even with massive expansion in solar and wind power projects, most forecasts assume that meeting global climate mitigation goals will require at least a 50 percent increase in hydropower capacity by 2040 .



Despite hydropower's promise, however, there are significant economic and ecological consequences to consider whenever dams are installed.



More than 6 million tons of fish are harvested annually from river basins with projected hydropower development.



Even one dam changes the physical attributes of a river basin.



With nearly $2 trillion of investment in hydropower anticipated between now and 2040, the benefits of smarter planning represent significant value.

