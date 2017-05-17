Congrats Macron – Now we oppose you

Prior to the second round of the French Presidential election, DiEM25 (the pan-European movement of democrats, mostly of the left, that I helped to found) promised Emmanuel Macron that we would "mobilize fully to help" him defeat Marine Le Pen. This we did – incurring the wrath of many on the left – because maintaining "an equal distance between Macron and Le Pen," we believed, was "inexcusable".



As if this were not enough, Macron has promised to redress an injustice he feels burdens the low-income, asset-rich French: he pledged to reduce taxes on wealth or assets that do not generate incomes above a certain threshold.



So, what will Macron do when Germany says nein?



If Macron is to succeed, he will need a credible fallback position and a European strategy that he can pursue without German agreement.



Reasonable people understood that Macron ought to be supported against Le Pen.



With the election over, opposing Le Pen now means opposing Macron.

...