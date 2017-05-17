How culture uniquely shapes human evolution

Is there an evolutionary explanation for humanity's greatest successes – technology, science, and the arts – with roots that can be traced back to animal behavior?



Some even develop learned traditions that entail consuming particular foods or singing a particular kind of song – acts that, to some extent, resemble human culture.



Developmental psychologists have established that when it comes to dealing with the physical world (for example, spatial memory and tool use), human toddlers' cognitive skills are already comparable to those of adult chimpanzees and orangutans.



Thanks to advances in comparative cognition, scientists are now confident that other animals do not possess hidden reasoning powers and cognitive complexity, and that the gap between human and animal intelligence is genuine.



In other words, culture transformed the evolutionary process.



Selection for high intelligence almost certainly derives from multiple sources, but recent studies imply that selection for the intelligence to cope with complex social environments in monkeys and apes was followed by more restricted selection for cultural intelligence in the great apes, capuchins and macaques.



To achieve such high levels of cognitive functioning requires not just cultural intelligence, but also cumulative culture, in which modifications accumulate over time.



Mathematical analyses reveal that, while it is generally difficult for teaching to evolve, cumulative culture promotes teaching.



Human culture sets us apart from the rest of the animal kingdom.

