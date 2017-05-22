Stay the course with Rouhani

Hassan Rouhani has won re-election as Iran's president in a landslide, meaning that it is he who will be dealing with an antagonistic U.S. President Donald Trump.



Under U.S. President Ronald Reagan and his Vice President and successor George H.W. Bush, the situation was complicated further by the Iran-Contra scandal, in which senior Reagan administration officials secretly facilitated the sale of arms to Iran between 1985 and 1987, despite an arms embargo. As a result, when the relatively moderate President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani took power in August 1989, ended Iran's war with Iraq, and put out feelers to the U.S., Bush's hands were tied.



When the moderate President Mohammad Khatami took office in 1997, it was the U.S. that was headed in a more hard-line direction.



For Iran, escaping economic sanctions, which are being eased only so long as it respects the deal, remains a potent motivation.



Compounding the threat posed by U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Iran is currently beset by uncertainty.



In short, the world cannot afford the breakdown of the Iran nuclear deal.

...