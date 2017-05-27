Awakening from the Trump nightmare

The American people can escape from the ordeal of Donald Trump's presidency in one of three ways.



Could that really be the exit taken by Trump?



Trump may be unstable and unfit to govern, as his detractors claim.



There are two main reasons to doubt that impeachment would rid the world of Trump.



At least 19 Republican senators would have to join the Democrats to convict Trump.



A petition drive to impeach Trump, organized by Massachusetts lawyer John Bonifaz, has gathered more than a million signatures.



When that happens, Trump will be history.

...