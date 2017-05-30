Dubai’s alternative judiciary: Providing efficiency or division?

However, Dubai has taken free zones a step further by giving them significantly more economic and legal freedom than in other emirates by establishing a parallel judiciary, heightening visibility of the innate judicial problems within Dubai proper.



Companies based in the DIFC can choose between the zone's own legal system or that of Dubai, creating a growing division between the civil system used in domestic law and the free zone's "foreign" common law system.



In early April 2017, the government of Dubai's Legal Affairs Department signed a memorandum of understanding with the DIFC Authority to share best practices from the free zone's legal system with Dubai's lawyers and judges.



Likewise, applying Dubai's current Islamic finance laws to the DIFC may require Dubai to revisit them, as Shariah financial regulations forbid interest-bearing activities, while the DIFC is largely based on profits, loan interests and free trade.



Though the 2024 Strategy is primarily aimed at extending Dubai's reach into the international financial arena, it is undoubtedly also an attempt to bring both the legal systems of the DIFC and Dubai closer together in response to mounting criticisms.



In early May 2017, the DIFC and Dubai authorities signed a dual-licensing agreement allowing DIFC-registered nonfinancial companies to operate both within the free zone and in Dubai.

