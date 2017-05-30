In first trip abroad Trump falls in the crack



During his campaign for president, and the first three months of his presidency, Donald Trump was the champion and the main stoker of American Islamophobia. He proposed a total ban on Muslims entering the United States during his campaign and, after becoming president, he tried twice and failed to ban citizens of seven, then six, Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.



To begin with, Mr. Trump was the first president in the history of the United States who inaugurated his first trip abroad by a visit to a Muslim country, Saudi Arabia.



Although the planning of his May trip have started before April 5, the real work was probably done in the seven weeks that followed that date. It is of course significant that his first trip abroad included three summits in Saudi Arabia, all with leaders of Muslim countries (Saudi Arabia, the Gulf countries and the countries of the Islamic Cooperation Organization), followed by meetings with NATO and the EU that he had wanted disbanded.

...