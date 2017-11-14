Innovation, collaboration, access: a formula for health equity

Imagine a country where some 90 percent of the population is covered by health insurance, more than 90 percent of those with HIV are on a consistent drug regime, and 93 percent of children are vaccinated against common communicable diseases including HPV.



Try Africa – Rwanda, to be precise.



In my native country, health care is a right guaranteed for all, not a privilege reserved for the rich and powerful. Rwanda remains poor, but, over the past 15 years, its health care advances have gained global attention, for good reason.



Since implementing this approach, Rwanda has managed to decrease the percentage of people living in extreme poverty from 40 percent of the population in 2000 to 16.3 percent in 2015 .



As of 2016, nine out of 10 Rwandans were enrolled in one of the country's health insurance programs. The majority of the population is signed up to the Community-Based Health Insurance scheme, which has increased access to health care for Rwanda's most vulnerable citizens by waiving fees.



Rwanda has crafted health care delivery with access in mind as well, by deploying community health workers to the country's 15,000 villages.

...