The U.S.’s war on sustainable development

The U.S. plutocracy has declared war on sustainable development.



When it comes to progress toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the U.S. placed 42nd out of 157 countries in a recent ranking of the SDG Index that I help to lead, far below almost all other high-income countries.



The U.S. ranks far behind other high-income countries because America's plutocracy has for many years turned its back on social justice and environmental sustainability.



America's "healthy life expectancy" (morbidity-free years) is only 69.1 years, compared to 74.9 years in Japan and 73.1 years in Switzerland.



With 716 inmates per 100,000 people, America has the world's highest incarceration rate, roughly 10 times that of Norway (71 per 100,000).



Lomborg also wonders why the U.S. gets a low score on global "Partnership for the Goals," even though the U.S. gave around $33.6 billion in official development assistance in 2016 .



America's low ranking in the SDG Index is not America-bashing.

...