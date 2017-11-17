A holistic approach to the global fight to end malaria

Preventable diseases kill 2 million children every year, many of whom are too poor to afford proper treatment.



Malaria, a life-threatening disease transmitted by mosquitos, is one of these illnesses.



Despite this, malaria remains a leading cause of death for children under five in Sub Saharan Africa, taking the life of a child every two minutes.



Despite many decades of intense research and development efforts, with more than 20 possible vaccines currently being evaluated, there is still no commercially available inoculation against malaria.



Global health efforts should support efforts by countries where malaria is endemic to develop and improve vector-control strategies.



In the United Arab Emirates, we believe that eliminating disease is central to global development.



Complete eradication, elimination, or control of disease is complex, and that is particularly true of malaria.



By 2020, an estimated $6.4 billion will be needed each year to fund the global fight to eliminate malaria.

...