How WFP is helping feed Myanmar’s refugees

The WFP is meeting emergency food needs for nearly 700,000 Rohingya, supplying nutrient-rich biscuits to new arrivals and feeding registered residents with regular distributions of rice, vegetable oil and lentils.



The Rohingya here are safe from persecution, but the threat of illness and malnutrition pursues them. We are reminded of this every day as we comb the camp to check on families receiving WFP support.



As the number of refugees grows daily, cases of malnutrition, especially among mothers and young children, are rising.



To prevent malnutrition from taking hold, the international community needs more resources and more funding across many sectors.



To that end, WFP is seeking to expand our electronic voucher program, a cash card that allows families to choose from 19 food items on the local market, including garlic, greens, onions and chilies. We are also planning to roll out an e-voucher program for new refugees by early 2018 .



Refugees have also been arriving for decades, fleeing previous bouts of violence in Myanmar.



In addition to meeting refugees' most fundamental needs, WFP is expanding its school feeding, nutrition, and livelihood activities to the host communities.



Despite the dire circumstances, the people I have met in the camps are extraordinarily resilient.

