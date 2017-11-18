Developmental sovereignty

Lebanon is commemorating the 74th memory of its Independence in the middle of an unprecedented situation in which its independence and sovereignty are questioned like never before.



A state has internal sovereignty when the state possesses supreme power over its territory. It has external sovereignty when its independence and freedom are not subject to any foreign power or pressure.



While there are fewer than 200 independent countries in the world, there are more than 60 additional territories that are under the control of another independent country.



Sovereignty is usually linked to the field of political science rather than development.



This has been hindering the enhancement of these states' sovereignty.



For this reason, setting national strategies isn't at all a governance luxury but a structural factor in the state related to its sovereignty and independence.

...