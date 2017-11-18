The upgrade myth: Slicker and shinier doesn’t always mean better

engineering process involves a series of compromises between opposing, even warring, forces: performance versus efficiency, quality versus convenience, functionality versus simplicity, cost versus everything.



That threat was hardly grave, and whiteboard markers are inferior to chalk in myriad ways.



Convenience should be a choice, not a commandment.



No wiser than sacrificing all to convenience (real or marketed) is equating convenience with functionality. Devices designed for a single job virtually always do that job better than a multipurpose contraption. But the once-exalted principle of simplicity has been superseded by a new credo: the package deal.



My mother's century-old house contains several generations of telephones; the best audio quality is found in a 1960-vintage wall phone with a dial.



Turning, finally, to death, the AK-47 has been the world's most popular weapon for some 50 years. New generations of rifles simply can't beat its reliability, resilience and, yes, simplicity. This is not to say that it would be impossible to improve upon the weapon's design, just as it isn't to say that a wall phone built in 1960 is the best phone that could be built.

