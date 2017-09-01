September to be year’s cruelest month

Consider French President Emmanuel Macron, a relative unknown who was elected in May with the support of many who were voting against his second-round opponent, Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Front.



Macron has hardly helped himself with some of his decisions since taking office. For example, one can only wonder why he chose to invite U.S. President Donald Trump to attend France's Bastille Day celebrations in July.



Nonetheless, Macron has shown himself to be brave, articulate and determined to do the right thing.



In the United States, Trump too is unlikely to have a good month.



Trump's protectionist instincts and hostility to globalization do not bode well for the world as a whole. But his argument that China plays by different economic rules than everyone else is not far from the truth.

...