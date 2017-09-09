Reviewing the urban transformation paradigm

Concepts are categorized into descriptive or prescriptive ideas of transformation.



"Urban transformation" is attracting global attention due to high urbanization rates and sprawling cities with many millions of people all over the world.



Urban transformation is based on an enabling environment that also needs to be defined with set boundaries and specific aspects.



Therefore, urban transformation is an emerging concept that has an impact on the whole development arena. Urban transformation is a modern theory that constitutes an evolution of urban development concepts.



International efforts will set general and global frameworks for urban transformation, and national efforts are needed to understand the local enabling environment in cities.

