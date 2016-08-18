Jet-setting patriarchs

Tuesday's list of VIPs leaving or arriving at the airport included figures from the religious persuasion, among them Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai, who departed for Rome; Orthodox Patriarch John X Yazigi, who left for Warsaw; Armenian Orthodox Catholicos Aram I Keshishian, who left for Geneva; and Patriarch of Catholic Syriacs Ignatius Youssef III, who arrived from Paris.



With daily reports for nearly the past 15 years of Christians being persecuted or forced to emigrate, one would think it would be more beneficial if these Christian luminaries, who represent their flocks in the whole region, would fly in the direction opposite to Europe to ease the plight of their people and make it their sole job to work out formulas with regional leaders to safeguard the place for Christians who have peacefully lived with other religions for hundreds of years.

