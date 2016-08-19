3-Series: The benchmark for compact executive sedan segment

At long last, after nearly two years of reviewing scores of automobiles from numerous different marques, I finally get to review the one car that started it all for me. The original BMW 3-Series may not have been the most glamorous car on the planet, and it was certainly not the most advanced or the quickest, but it was charming.



Since then, there have been no fewer than five other generations of the model, and while the car kept growing bigger and more sophisticated, the 3-Series still retains every bit of its original charm and remains just as rewarding to drive.



Consider that when you first see a car in the showroom it's pristine – that's the best it's ever going to be, and your first impressions are based on its looks.



It's because of those five generations of 3-Series that came before the current one on display in showrooms.



What really sells this car isn't how it looks or feels, but how your face looks and how you feel when you drive it.

...