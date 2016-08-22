Sexism mars Rio coverage

Coverage of the 2016 Olympics in Rio has shown us that sports commentators are just as guilty of such sexist language as the people they would otherwise lambaste.



Oakland University Prof. Kath Woodward said of the phenomenon, "I am shocked by how we seem to have gone backward in how we describe women competitors".



And it's not just the language that's raising eyebrows, but also the fact that female athletes are garnering far less coverage and less air time than their male counterparts.

...