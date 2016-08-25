Dashed by geopolitics

Turkey's lightning-quick incursion and seizure of Jarablus, coupled with American Vice President Joe Biden, who was visiting Turkey, saying the U.S. has made clear it wants Syrian Kurdish forces to return east of the Euphrates River, made Wednesday a day of broken dreams for the Syrian Kurds.



It was presumptuous and naive of the Syrian Kurds to hope that Turkey, which has been fighting the PKK since 1984 and later the YPG, would let them expand in such a way as to encroach on its borders.

...