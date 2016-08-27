Dividing the Syria cake

The saga of Daraya is one with so many twists and turns that it qualifies for a history book on the subject alone.



Because for four years Daraya has confronted the most lethal bombardment from land and air, facing down the most sophisticated weaponry the regime and its Russian ally could throw at it.



In fact, the people of Daraya were not defeated.



So what may be trumpeted as a humanitarian evacuation is in fact part of a policy of demographic change that will only drive another nail into Syria's unity and cohesion.

