Heinous crime

The Security Council met Tuesday to urgently discuss the horrors of Aleppo, yet in some ways it is surprising they found anything to say at all.



Because the international community has exhausted every synonym and metaphor when describing the massacres, atrocities, war crimes and holocaust that we have witnessed in Syria over nearly six years.



The world is witnessing a bloody shift in demographics, and as it unfolds, powers scrabble to find the right diction to denounce it, rather than act to end it.

...