Assad, the spectator

Syrian pro-government forces advance in the Jisr al-Haj neighbourhood during the ongoing military operation to retake remaining rebel-held areas in the northern embattled city of Aleppo on December 14, 2016. AFP / George OURFALIAN
Assad’s Shiite allies helped
him win in Aleppo
Advantage Assad: Aleppo capture a key moment
Iran congratulates Assad on Aleppo victory, Syrian presidency says
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Assad’s Shiite allies helped
him win in Aleppo
Advantage Assad: Aleppo capture a key moment
Iran congratulates Assad on Aleppo victory, Syrian presidency says
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE