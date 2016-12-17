Harbinger of despair

The appointment of David Friedman as America's ambassador to Israel marks the coup de grace for any peaceful and just settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli problem.



Rather, it pushes them to brace for the construction of more settlements, more sequestration of land and harsher measures to force them out of their homes, all with the flagrant help and support of America through extremists such as Friedman.



His appointment also gives Arabs an insight into how the next U.S. administration will tackle issues that are sacred to them and causes that are just.

...