Jordan has been in the crosshairs of Iraqis, Iranians, Syrians, Israelis and all manner of terrorist groups for years.



So it is of the upmost importance that Jordan's economy is protected as best as possible, with opportunities to earn and grow afforded to its welcoming people.



Jordan's well-being is the world's responsibility, too, and the international community must stand up and help it withstand the buffeting winds hitting the economy and stability of the peace-loving country.

...