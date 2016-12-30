Shaky path to peace

A cease-fire in Syria that saves lives is welcome under any circumstances, especially one that is bolstered by Russia and Turkey acting as guarantors.



To stop them from unraveling within a matter of hours, a clear and strong political process toward peace must be in place.



There is optimism, from both sides, that this latest truce can be a prelude to major peace talks in Astana, so hopefully all parties will show some humbleness to reach this goal.



The regime has already been trumpeting the truce as the result of military victories.

