World with blinkers on

As conflicting reports emerge about the delivery of aid to besieged Aleppo to break the hunger war that the Assad regime launched with a proven degree of success, what is clear is that the start of the relief operation remains ink on paper as the government uses every opportunity and bureaucratic hurdle to delay the badly needed assistance for as long as possible.



Considering all this, and the track record of this brutal regime, which is bereft of any sense of humanity, it is quite puzzling that the international community, which can distinguish between a self-respecting state and a barbaric regime that has murdered half a million of its own people, would expect anything except annihilation from such a government, unless it were complicit and a partner in the crime.

