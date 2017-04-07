Spinning falsehoods

The Syrian regime still spins its lies.



Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem, for instance, Thursday took on the role of Mother Teresa, claiming his government was not responsible for the toxic gas attack, has no chemical arms and would never, ever use them even if it did.



Why draw a line at chemical weapons for humanitarian reasons, after murdering half a million people with barrel bombs?



In Idlib the victims still suffer.



The war of words is overshadowing the war on the ground, as well as its victims.

...