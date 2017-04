President Michel Aoun has diffused a very explosive situation using his constitutional prerogatives, postponing a controversial parliamentary session at the eleventh hour.



In fact, it is a historic event since such a move has never before been made by any Lebanese president.



But this sidestepping of a collision of different factions was not done alone, as Aoun coordinated with both Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Speaker Nabih Berri before pushing back Parliament's session to May 15 .

...