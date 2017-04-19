Playing with fire

Lebanon is on a precipice– a serious one, if we are to not mince words – and it is certain politicians that are pushing us there.



Their words and threats play with fire, and the clouds of 1974 gather overhead.



Instead of Winston Churchill on the eve of VE-Day, we have cub politicians who mistake themselves for great Lebanese leaders.



In no era of Lebanon's modern history has the country witnessed such a generation of talentless, immature politicians who insist on their qualification while all can see their unsuitability.

...