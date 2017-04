In Lebanon there is clear separation between the powers of the presidency, the premiership and Parliament.



However, the Cabinet finds itself in a grace period, tasked with finding formulating an election law before May 15 that's acceptable to all.



No doubt this is an important matter, but nonetheless there are other pressing items on the Cabinet's agenda, and those in power should not be so overwhelmed by this issue that it stops ministers from convening and addressing these too.

...