Enough is enough

There are legal ways to protest in Lebanon.



In fact, clogging up Lebanon's arteries to amplify your voice isn't a demonstration but a crime.



The Lebanese only have three main roads through which they can enter Beirut from the north, south and east, as well as the capital's mountain suburbs, so flaunting official channels in favor of road-blocking has an asphyxiating effect.



Hopefully this threat will put an end to a travesty that has plagued Lebanon, its people and its economy.



In these turbulent times our security services should have to concentrate solely on protecting all Lebanese, rather than dealing with these angry, selfish people.

