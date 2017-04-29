A messenger of peace

The message Pope Francis conveyed in addressing the ills of religious extremism and terror during his visit to Egypt resonated not only in the Arab world's most populous country, but also in the rest of world.



The pope's visit in the wake of Easter's carnage in Egypt is significant in that it affirms violence is not a policy but rather a scourge that must be challenged by the two great religions with cooperation, connection, involvement and sacrifice.



Ideologies of extremism can only be shattered with the resolve and dynamism of such great men who are dedicated to help rid the world of the plague of violent extremism.

...