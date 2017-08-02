Down with discrimination

Over the years Lebanon has in fact passed several laws making the country a fairer and more welcoming place for women, yet laws concerning them remain vague, outdated and discriminatory.



Discrimination against women in Lebanon is no secret, and although they have achieved some measure of freedom and parity, on many issues and levels they are still not considered equal to men.



Many brave women's voices are striving to change this, but often they have been too few, scattered and even timid to be heard properly in Lebanon's patriarchal society.

...